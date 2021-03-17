Disney Reverses Losses As CEO Says California Park to Reopen By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — Disney shares popped after the CEO said Disneyland would reopen next month.
Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek told CNBC that its two California parks, which have been closed for about a year, will return to operations on April 30. Revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 2 was 53% lower than a year earlier for the parks, experiences and products division because of pandemic-related shutdowns.
The stock reversed earlier losses to trade slightly higher. Shares are trading about 3% short of a record hit earlier this month.
Disney has more than doubled over the past year , its streaming service, a division of the direct-to-consumer segment that saw revenue for the most recent quarter increase 73% to $3.5 billion.
The reopening will be limited at first, at just 15% of capacity, and should accelerate as vaccines become more widespread and Covid-19 numbers drop.
“I think as people become vaccinated, they become a little bit more confident in the fact that they can travel, and, you know, stay COVID-free,” Chapek said.
The company returned to operations in Florida last year.
“We’ve been operating at Walt Disney (NYSE:) World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand,” Chapek said.
Disney’s hotels in California will also start opening next month.
