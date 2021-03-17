Details of Deshaun Watson sexual assault lawsuit revealed

A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Deshaun Watson on Tuesday night, and the Houston Texans quarterback is going to have to answer a lot of questions about the specific allegations.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reviewed the lawsuit, which you can read in its entirety here. In it, the plaintiff alleges Watson came to her house for a massage on March 30, 2020. The lawsuit states that Watson “assaulted Plaintiff by touching her with his penis.”

Watson also allegedly told the woman he “wanted her focus to be on his groin area.” The plaintiff said she believed Watson only wanted a massage so he could attempt to have sex with her.

After Watson allegedly assaulted the woman, she says the quarterback told her, “I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.” She says she interpreted the remarks as a threat.

The plaintiff says at least two other players contacted her about massages after the incident and said they were referred to her by “Big D.” She also said Watson apologized to her via text message.

The woman said the primary reason for her lawsuit is to “raise awareness, and to prevent Deshaun Watson and those like him from engaging in further conduct with other future victims.” She is seeking unspecified compensation as well.

Watson issued a response to the lawsuit on Tuesday night, but he did not go into detail about the allegations.