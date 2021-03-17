Deshaun Watson responds to sexual assault lawsuit allegation

Deshaun Watson responded on social media Tuesday night after an attorney filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault, according to FOX 26 in Houston’s Natalie Hee.

According to Hee, Buzbee’s client alleges that Watson was getting a massage from a woman who says “Watson went too far.”

Here is what Buzbee wrote on Facebook about the suit.

“I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us!

“Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with.

“Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect.

“My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies!

“This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office,” he wrote.

The Houston Texans quarterback responded in a note posted on social media. He accused Buzbee of being a “publicity-seeking” lawyer. Watson says Buzbee made a six-figure settlement demand, which the QB rejected, before the attorney filed the lawsuit.