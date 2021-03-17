Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.99% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.99%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 1.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 2.14% or 305 points to trade at 14555 at the close. Meanwhile, Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) fell 0.10% or 1.0 points to end at 982.0 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.68% or 3.8 points to 558.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.81% or 68.0 points to trade at 1103.0 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 3.98% or 11.2 points to end at 270.0 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was down 3.78% or 94 points to 2392.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 104 to 39 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.19% or 0.12 to $64.68 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.42% or 0.29 to hit $68.10 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.99% or 17.15 to trade at $1748.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.63% to 6.2068, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4356.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.55% at 91.377.