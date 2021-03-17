Demi Lovato Unsure If She’ll Ever Fall In Love Again as She Has Her Guard Up After Max Ehrich Split

WENN

Demi Lovato has no idea if she will allow herself to fall in love again after her messy split from former fiance Max Ehrich.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker called off her whirlwind romance and engagement to the actor in September (20), and he subsequently claimed he had to read all about their breakup online.

However, Demi insists she was stunned by his claims, and they only served as confirmation of her concerns that she didn’t really know the real Max when she “rushed” into the relationship during the COVID shutdown.

Discussing the broken engagement in her new YouTube docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil“, she said, “I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done (by Max after the split).”

In a candid video featured in the show, the singer, who has struggled with substance abuse and eating disorders in the past, shared, “I’m really sad that things ended the way they did.”

“The good news is, I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just s**tty.”

The experience with Max has since made Demi think twice about allowing someone into her heart so easily going forward.

“I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him,” she shared. “I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.”

Trying to explain what led to the couple’s split, she reflected, “Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realised as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

“It’s just, like, of course that accelerated. I didn’t even have my best friends to hang out with in quarantine.”

“The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was.”