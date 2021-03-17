Demi Lovato Said She Was Sexually Assaulted On Night Of 2018 Overdose

“I really beat myself up for years, which is also why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened,” she went on. “We were hooking up but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any further. I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.'”

“And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways,” she went on. “And I internalized it, and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him.”