Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Assaulted And Left To Die By Her Drug Dealer The Night She Overdosed!

The singer opened up about another terrible thing that happened to her on the same night she overdosed on drugs and nearly lost her life! As it turns out, Demi Lovato was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer while she was high and unable to consent.

This and more was revealed in her new documentary, titled Dancing With the Devil.

‘I didn’t just overdose, I also was taken advantage of. I have had my fair share of sexual trauma throughout my teenage and child years. When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was left for dead after he took advantage of me, and when I woke up in the hospital, they asked if I’d consensual sex. There was a flash I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash, and said yes. It actually was not until a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you were not in any state of mind to make a consensual decision,” Demi recalls.

After suffering two strokes and a heart attack as a result of her overdose, and after being in intensive trauma for a week, she actually contacted the dealer who not only sold her fentanyl laced heroin, but also violated and left her to die.

She explains that ‘I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice, and he also had something I wanted, which were drugs. I called him back and said, ‘No, I am going to f**k you.’ It did not fix anything. It did not take anything away. It made me feel even worse. For some reason, that was my way of taking the power back. [But] All it did was just bring me back to my knees and begging God for help….I ended up getting high. I thought, how did I just pick up the same drugs that had put me in the hospital? I was mortified by my decisions.’

In the end, Demi went to rehab for a couple of months and managed to regain her sobriety.

For more on what she had to say, check out the documentary!