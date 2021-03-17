Demi Lovato Announces Ariana Grande Collaboration for New Album

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker confirms she teams up with the former Nickelodeon star on her upcoming studio album ‘Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over’.
Demi Lovato has confirmed Ariana Grande features on a track on her upcoming album, “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over“.
The 28-year-old singer has told The New York Times that her hotly-anticipated collaboration with the “Positions” hitmaker was a last-minute addition to her LP. The confirmation comes after Ariana posted her vocals on her Instagram Story and captioned the post, “backgrounds on a song for a friend. (sic)”
Demi then excited fans further when she shared Ariana’s post and added sneaky-eye emojis.
Elsewhere in the interview, Demi teased two tracks on the record, firstly, “Melon Cake”, which is about taking back control and is named after the watermelon and fat-free cream she would be given instead of a birthday cake.
Demi then teased the song “California Sober”, which is described as “strummy mid-tempo” and reflects where she is in her sobriety.
“I haven’t been by-the-book sober since the summer of 2019,” she admitted. “I realised if I don’t allow myself some wiggle room, I go to the hard (expletive). And that will be the death of me.”
The follow-up to 2017’s “Tell Me You Love Me” – which is released on 2 April (21) – is set to act as a companion to her upcoming Michael D. Ratner-helmed documentary series, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil“, which explores aspects that led to the singer’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her “awakenings in the aftermath.”