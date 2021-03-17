David Dobrik Apologizes Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

WENN

The 24-year-old YouTube personality has apologized after a member of his Vlog Squad is accused of forcing himself on a female extra during a video shoot in 2018.

AceShowbiz –

YouTuber David Dobrik has apologised to fans after a member of his Vlog Squad was accused of raping an extra on a video shot in 2018.

The online star posted a video on Tuesday night (16Mar21), addressing the drama and making it clear that consent is something that is “super important” to him.

His apology comes after an anonymous accuser told Business Insider a Vlog Squad member known as Durte Dom got her drunk and sexually assaulted her after she came to the group’s house to film.

“Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval of that person,” Dobrik said, revealing he has chosen to distance himself from Dom and other former associates, insisting he doesn’t align with some of their actions, adding, “I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct, and I’ve been really disappointed in some of my friends, and for that reason I’ve separated from a lot of them.”

He also addressed claims made by former Vlog Squad member Joseth Francois, who alleged he was tricked into kissing YouTuber Jason Nash in a video.

“I’m sorry to Seth because like I said, I just want to make videos where everybody in it – whether you’re participating or watching – is enjoying and having a good time. And I missed the mark with that one. And I’m really sorry. I truly, truly am.”

“The mistakes I made before won’t be happening again.”