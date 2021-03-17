David Adefeso Poses In His Favorite PJs Ahead Of Tamar Braxton’s Birthday

David Adefeso posted a couple of new pics in his favourite PJs just ahead of Tamar Braxton‘s 44th celebration. Check out the photos that he dropped on his social media account.

‘Time for bed in my fav pjs! The mind and body heal while we sleep 🌚’ David captioned his post.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Mixed Alcohol With Anxiety And Depression Meds — Weeping David Adefeso Tells 911 Operator About Her Alleged Problems With WE TV

Someone said: ‘I don’t think that man should sleep alone, I don’t think it’s fair – Ray Parker Jr’ and one other follower said: ‘Furthermore I’m African and I know two African men that stand like that where their foot rests on their ankle and trust and believe those two forget about it.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Sleep is God’s design of rejuvenation and time to download in us what we need, such as healing and wisdom in preparation for the journey ahead. Enjoy every rest and waking, knowing every time is His design specific to you. #photooftheday.’

RELATED: Toni Braxton Finally Breaks Her Silence About Tamar Braxton’s Hospitalization

Someone else said: ‘@david.adefeso luv this 😀 you look comfortable in your pj’s ❤️❤️’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘That African is not Gay you can believe that. Is Diddy Gay? ☺️. Yes lol now go there over there.’

Someone else posted this: ‘#your a handsome sweet smart, thoughtful and Godly man may all things be well with you may God continue to protect you from the things seen and unseen that are bad may Gods Angels watch over you as you sleep may your heart always be protected from B/P life is a hard but to crack but it is guys like you that don’t mind educating his people about finances and student loan Dept.’

A commenter said: ‘Glad you’re back on here — keeping your mental state in check … 🙌 believe you’re a positive strength to many and as you said, Mental illness is real. Your words healed me; it’s not often spoken in Lagos as such conversations are wrapped and thrown under the Bible. Blissful week.’

A follower said: ‘Really, you think. Wish somebody tell my mind that. Can’t understand why I wake with so much on it. It’s missing the healing while sleeping part as far as the body goes. If you’re blessed and already don’t have pain your bedtime body healing experience can be a little tough. But I do appreciate you helping me believe there is a good night mind & body waiting for me! Thanks…..The jammies look cozy.’

Stay tuned for more news.

Advertisement

His ex, Tamar Braxton is just celebrating her 44th anniversary.