Cynthia Bailey Treats Herself And Updates Fans On What She’s Done

Cynthia Bailey just treated herself and she also made sure to update her fans on social media. Check out the post that she recently shared on her social media account.

‘finally treated myself to getting my brows done & dermaplaning. my skin looks & feels amazing! now @beauty_by_noureen has me hooked! thanks, @firstchoicecs for connecting us.🥰’ CYnthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Ma’am km beyond grateful for you!!! Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, love & being a REAL QUEEN!!!! You fly high yet your feet are on ground!! A true queen!!! Who lifts other women up!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️’

Another follower posted this message: ‘Your skin has always been the foundation first though! 👏🏽😊’ and one other follower said: ‘@cynthiabailey @beauty_by_noureen when great women link! @firstchoicecs is thankful for you both!!❤️’

One other follower said: ‘You’ve always looked AMAZING!! to me ALWAYS!!sis❤️❤️’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Your skin is absolutely beautiful, I wish I could afford to go to her.❤️’

Someone else said: ‘I posted a video that the person says your name, one other person! I apologize, have to locate it.’

A commenter: ‘I want to smack those leather pants!’

Cynthia Bailey recalled the amazing wedding that she and Mike Hill has. She has been flooding her social media account with all kinds of pics from the happy event and fans simply cannot have enough of these.

Check out some of the posts that she shared in her IG account.

In other recent news, Cynthia shared some new pics on her social media account in which she looks amazing ina golden outfit.

In other recent news, Cynthia might have given a scare to some of her fans these days when she shared some pics from a hospital bed.

Check out the post and the important message she shared on her social media account.