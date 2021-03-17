Crosby: Players want ‘clarity on what’s a good hit and what’s not’

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby wants clarity from officials after teammate Brandon Tanev was ejected from Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Bruins for boarding Jarred Tinordi.

“I hope as players we get some clarity on what’s a good hit and what’s not,” Crosby said postgame, according to Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s tough to really gauge when you’re out there. I know it’s fast, but right now, it’s really hard to know what is, in fact, clean and what’s not. And when you’re out there playing, it’s important to know that.”

During the second period, Tanev came from across the ice and hit Tinordi into the boards, leaving him injured. The play resulted in a five-minute major penalty.