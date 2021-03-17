Coronavirus Reinfections Are Rare, Danish Researchers Report

The new study’s design and size benefited from Denmark’s free and abundant testing for the coronavirus. Nearly 70 percent of the country’s population was tested for the virus in 2020.

Updated March 17, 2021, 6:47 p.m. ET

The researchers looked at the results from 11,068 people who tested positive for the coronavirus during the first wave in Denmark between March and May 2020. During the second wave, from September to December, 72 of those people, or 0.65 percent, again tested positive, compared with 3.27 percent of people who became infected for the first time.

That translates to a 80 percent protection from the virus in those who had been infected before. The protection fell to 47 percent for those over 65. The team also analyzed test results from nearly 2.5 million people throughout the epidemic, some longer than seven months after the first infection, and found similar results.

“It was really nice to see that there was no difference in protection from reinfection over time,” said Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington in Seattle.

She and other experts noted that while 80 percent might not seem superb, protection from symptomatic illness was likely to be higher. The analysis included anyone who was tested, regardless of symptoms.

“A lot of these will be asymptomatic infections, and a lot of these will likely be people who have a blip of virus,” noted Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. “Eighty percent risk reduction against asymptomatic infection is great.”

The findings indicate that people who have recovered from Covid-19 should get at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to boost the level of protection, Dr. Krammer added. Most people produce robust immune response to a natural infection, “but there’s a lot of variability,” he said. Following vaccination, “we don’t see variability — we see very high responses in basically everybody, with very few exceptions.”