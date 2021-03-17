Coronavirus NSW restrictions: Full list of everything you can and can’t do now that restrictions have eased for bars, pubs and more

NSW residents are still facing Footloose-style dance restrictions, but the government has pledged to look at those next as other COVID-19 taboos become permitted again.

Today on St Patrick’s Day, the NSW government permitted people to stand while drinking in the state’s bars and pubs.

However, dancing remains off the table, except at weddings where 30 people at a time can strut their stuff – severely limiting any impressive Nutbush City Limit displays.

Dancing could soon return to NSW venues with the government signalling a coming change. (AP)

Nightclubs are also forbidden from opening in Greater Sydney, the Central Coast and Wollongong, while they can welcome patrons on a strictly limited basis in regional areas.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has said addressing dance restrictions is next on the government’s agenda.

“One of the things we’re working on right at the moment with the health team is consistency across the board – it doesn’t make much sense that you can dance at a wedding but you can’t dance on St Paddy’s Day at a pub – so that’s next,” Mr Perrottet said.