Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Cintas (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cintas announced earnings per share of $2.37 on revenue of $1.77B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.19 on revenue of $1.75B.

Cintas shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.62% from its 52 week high of $368.67 set on November 16, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 2.05% from the start of the year.

Cintas shares lost 1.85% in pre-market trade following the report.

Cintas follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Cintas’s report follows an earnings missed by Walmart on February 18, who reported EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $152.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $148.49B.

Home Depot had beat expectations on February 23 with fourth quarter EPS of $2.65 on revenue of $32.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $30.63B.

