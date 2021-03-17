Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
Investing.com – Cintas (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Cintas announced earnings per share of $2.37 on revenue of $1.77B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.19 on revenue of $1.75B.
Cintas shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.62% from its 52 week high of $368.67 set on November 16, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 2.05% from the start of the year.
Cintas shares lost 1.85% in pre-market trade following the report.
Cintas follows other major Services sector earnings this month
Cintas’s report follows an earnings missed by Walmart on February 18, who reported EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $152.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $148.49B.
Home Depot had beat expectations on February 23 with fourth quarter EPS of $2.65 on revenue of $32.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $30.63B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.