“It’s pretty much everything,” Chrissy said at the time. “The comments affect me. Of course.”

“Not only do we have our own personal judgement and vendetta against ourselves, but we also have to read and hear these voices online all the time,” she added. “It’s hard to weed out.”

She went on: “Sometimes I want to say something so badly, but it’s not worth it to me, and I need my mind to be clear. I’m much better at knowing the timing of when to say things and not to say things.”