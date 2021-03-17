Chris Harrison Might Return To The Bachelor At Some Point, Source Says!

Following his racial insensitivity scandal, Chris Harrison decided to quit his job as the host of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ However, is it still possible for him to return at some point?

It’s pretty clear that Chris Harrison will not be back on the show next season.

However, one production insider told HollywoodLife that ‘from the sound of things, the door isn’t closed on Chris. There is a really good chance that he will be back, at least [this is] the impression that he and others affiliated with the show have been given.’

EXCLUSIVE: “It was a mistake.” #TheBachelor host Chris Harrison apologizes for defending frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist social media posts, telling @michaelstrahan he is an “imperfect man” who is “committed to progress.” https://t.co/OfPBBzGd9spic.twitter.com/0EgbKV99DV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2021

As fans know, Harrison has been the host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since 2002 and 2003, respectively and he has also hosted other spin-offs as well, throughout the years.

With that being said, fans were pretty shocked to hear about him leaving.

The decision to quit came when the man received backlash for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending Old South themed parties in college.

When former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay pointed out how racist those parties really are and that it’s ‘not a good look for Rachael’, Chris argued: ‘Is it [not] a good look in 2018 or not a good look in 2021?…I am not defending Rachael, but I just know 50 million people did that in 2018.”

Following the criticism, it was announced earlier this month that ‘Chris Harrison will not be hosting the following season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris Harrison in the work he is committed to doing. In his absence, Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette throughout next season. As we continue the dialogue around getting greater equity and inclusion within the franchise, we’re dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew.’

