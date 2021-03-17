Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Drake of Cheating After History-Making Billboard Hot 100 Debuts

Instagram

Having been known for his hate toward the Canadian star, ‘The Breakfast Club’ host questions if they’re ‘still in a Drake era’ and claims that ‘Aubrey Graham is a demon who doesn’t play fair.’

AceShowbiz –

Charlamagne Tha God still refuses to acknowledge Drake‘s influence in the hip-hop scene despite his latest feat. Following the Canadian star’s No. 1, 2 and 3 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100, the radio host has accused the “Hotline Bling” of cheating and calling him a “demon.”

Charlamagne weighed in on Drake’s history-making achievement in the Tuesday, March 16 episode of “The Breakfast Club”. During the “Rumor Report” segment, he shared three thoughts on the 34-year-old’s Billboard Hot 100 record.

“I have three thoughts. First off, congrats to Drake. That is an incredible feat,” Charlamagne began. “I asked a question a few months ago and the question was simply, ‘are we still in a Drake era?’ When you’re #1, #2, and #3 on the charts, I think that answers your question. When it comes to streaming and radio, he’s still the guy. That top 3 might not reflect what’s happening in the clubs or with a slightly younger demo but he’s still the guy with regards to radio and streaming.” Claiming that Drake pulled a trick to score the top three debuts, Charlamagne argued, “Streaming and radio manipulates the game in ways we’ve never seen but we’ll forget all that.”

Charlamagne then compared Drake to Jay-Z, Nas and Lil Wayne, who created “classics” later in their career, suggesting that Drizzy now has to live up to the same expectation. “The pressure is really on for Drake right now. Because the three-pack is dope and I like the energy of the three-pack,” he stated. “The pressure is on because with ‘Certified Lover Boy’, I’m expecting an undeniable body of work.”

The 42-year-old continued, “When I think of the greats like the Hov’s and the Nas’ and the Lil Wayne’s, these guys were giving us classics much later in their career. Whether it’s ‘The Blueprint’, ‘Illmatic’, or ‘Tha Carter III’, I’m expecting that level of project from Drake at this point in his career.”

Despite congratulating Drake on his feat, Charmalagne wasn’t done criticizing the OVO Sound founder. “He cheated!” the TV personality claimed. “Don’t let the heart cut in his head fool you. Aubrey Graham is a demon who doesn’t play fair. He cheated.”

When his co-hosts asked where the accusation came from, Charmalagne admitted, “I can’t prove it. This might be pure hate. … I’m not standing on nothing with this.” He insisted though, “I just think he cheated.”





Drake recently set a new Billboard record by having three songs debuted in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. “What’s Next”, “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross, which are all lifted off his fourth and latest “EP Scary Hours 2”, entered the chart at No. 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Drake also matches The Beatles and Ariana Grande‘s achievements as the only acts ever to rank at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 on the Hot 100 simultaneously. The 34-year-old singer/rapper has eight Hot 100 No. 1 and 45 top 10s so far.