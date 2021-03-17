Celeb Social Media Fails

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Hire someone to do this, loves.

1.

When Chrissy Teigen accidentally tweeted her email address and then people started FaceTiming her:

oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger

oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger

2.

And when she accidentally spoiled The Voice finale:

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited

3.

When Kim Kardashian got called out by Armani for not knowing how to spell “Giorgio”:

@KimKardashian Dear Kim - let us know which one you need and we'll send it to you. And Mr. Armani's first name is Giorgio.

@KimKardashian Dear Kim – let us know which one you need and we’ll send it to you. And Mr. Armani’s first name is Giorgio.

4.

And when she posted a shitload of photos from her luxurious getaway while the rest of us were in quarantine:

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

5.

When Jonathan Cheban asked if he should go live, and people were like, “Nah”:

You should follow Millie Bobby Brown’s skincare routine of applying nothing to her face. - Deberían seguir la rutina de rostro de Millie Bobby Brown en la que no se pone nada en la cara.

You should follow Millie Bobby Brown’s skincare routine of applying nothing to her face.

Deberían seguir la rutina de rostro de Millie Bobby Brown en la que no se pone nada en la cara.

7.

When Zac Efron said he was grateful for Martin Luther King Jr. — and also his own 10 million Twitter followers:

8.

When Ariana Grande tweeted a pic of her tattoo, and people let her know it actually said “Japanese BBQ”:

9.

When Mia Farrow forgot to crop out this search bar:

10.

And when Bernadette Peters did the same thing AND had a spelling error:

11.

When Kirstie Alley tweeted this “tribute” to Stephen Hawking:

12.

And when Piers Morgan wrote this bizarre tribute of Larry King:

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN &amp; he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster &amp; masterful TV interviewer.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN &amp; he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster &amp; masterful TV interviewer.

13.

When Shakira fell for this person, who pretended to be a doctor:

18.

When Susan Boyle accidentally started the hashtag #susanalbumparty:

19.

When Ed Balls attempted to search himself in 2011, tweeted it accidentally, and then it started to trend:

Every April 28th since, Ed Balls trends on Twitter.

20.

When Katy Perry fell for this video of quarantined Italians singing “Roar” from their balconies. (Spoiler: The video is edited):

23.

When Rita Ora iconically said her Twitter got ~hacked~:

29.

When Oprah tweeted this incomplete thought:

32.

And finally, when Courtney Love thought she discovered the lost Malaysian flight (it wound up being boats):

Do you have any favorite celeb social media fails? Let me know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR