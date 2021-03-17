Hire someone to do this, loves.
1.
When Chrissy Teigen accidentally tweeted her email address and then people started FaceTiming her:
4.
And when she posted a shitload of photos from her luxurious getaway while the rest of us were in quarantine:
7.
When Zac Efron said he was grateful for Martin Luther King Jr. — and also his own 10 million Twitter followers:
8.
When Ariana Grande tweeted a pic of her tattoo, and people let her know it actually said “Japanese BBQ”:
10.
And when Bernadette Peters did the same thing AND had a spelling error:
20.
When Katy Perry fell for this video of quarantined Italians singing “Roar” from their balconies. (Spoiler: The video is edited):
32.
And finally, when Courtney Love thought she discovered the lost Malaysian flight (it wound up being boats):
Do you have any favorite celeb social media fails? Let me know in the comments below!
