Cash App enables free in-app Bitcoin transfers By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Cash App enables free in-app Bitcoin transfers

Popular mobile payment company Cash App has announced that its users can now send and receive for free.

While announcing on Twitter, the Cash App team announced a $1 million giveaway in Bitcoin.

The launch is another major win for Bitcoin. Cash App has over 30 million users, who will now have access to use Bitcoin. Furthermore, with rising Bitcoin transaction fees, the app’s feeless solution can be viewed as an important Layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin. Moving forward, users can now seamlessly send Bitcoin to family and friends or use the digital asset to pay for goods and services via Cash App.

It is worth pointing out that transactions happen within the app’s centralized database, as opposed to being on the actual Bitcoin blockchain.

The competition is stiffCash App’s recent rollout may be in response to Binance Pay, a crypto payments app that went live on public alpha a few days ago. Several traditional payment processors have hinted at supporting Bitcoin. Late last year, PayPal introduced a range of cryptocurrency services, which allows its customers to buy, sell, and store Bitcoin. This service has since been extended to UK residents. Financial behemoths like Mastercard (NYSE:) and Visa (NYSE:) have also mulled over supporting Bitcoin.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR