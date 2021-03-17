Cardano Climbs 14% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 14% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.235608 by 13:05 (17:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 14.31% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 16.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $39.569148B, or 2.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $41.646475B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.204458 to $1.292701 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.23%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.574125B or 8.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.2927 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 16.75% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,275.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.71% on the day.

was trading at $1,784.50 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.89%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,033.625827B or 60.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $205.634284B or 12.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.