Bullish Bitcoin trading in Korea provides tailwinds for Kakao share price By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Bullish Bitcoin trading in Korea provides tailwinds for Kakao share price

With crypto trading reportedly reaching feverish proportions in South Korea, internet giant Kakao might be set for an upward share price advance.

Quoting comments from analysts Mirae Asset Daewoo — a South Korean brokerage outfit — The Korea Herald has reported that the chat app operator stands to benefit from the ongoing enthusiasm in the (BTC) market. According to Mirae Asset Daewoo analyst Kim Chang-kwon: