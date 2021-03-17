BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 3/17: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, BCH

Institutional investors have continued to pump money into cryptocurrency investment products in Q1 of this year, according to a report by CoinShares. The inflows of $4.2 billion in the first quarter have broken the previous record of $3.9 billion made in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NYDIG CEO Robby Gutmann recently told listeners of the “On the Brink” podcast to brace for a slew of announcements by the firm’s strategic partners. Gutmann said the announcements could bring new levels of “ adoption, Bitcoin availability, Bitcoin products and services within the existing traditional financial landscape.”

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360