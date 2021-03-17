Biden says political stability of Northern Ireland is important By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden discusses implementation of American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington
2/10
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support on Wednesday for the Good Friday Agreement and said political stability in Northern Ireland is critically important as he marked St. Patrick’s Day with a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
In his remarks, Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.