Bears reportedly offered massive package for Russell Wilson

At first glance, you might say the Seahawks are crazy for not accepting a deal that includes three first-round selections. However, the Bears currently hold the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft, and if they had Wilson, the two other first-rounders would’ve likely came in the 20s as well. Seattle obviously views Wilson as better than a 20th overall pick, and rightfully so.

Although the Seahawks will likely hold on to Wilson, that doesn’t mean they’re done listening to offers for the 32-year-old. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers hold higher picks in the 2021 draft and could make offers if they feel Wilson is worth it.

However, those three teams have also been linked to disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is much younger and has his entire NFL career ahead of him, so they could focus on him before Wilson.

At the end of the day, Wilson will likely stay put. He’s under contract through the 2023 season, but Seattle could revisit a trade next offseason if they feel it’s time to move on.