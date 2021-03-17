Australia’s robust Feb employment tests c.bank policy pledge

Article content

SYDNEY — Australian employment surpassed all expectations to jump for a fifth consecutive month in February while the jobless rate fell much more rapidly than expected, in yet another sign the country’s economy was moving in the right direction.

The strong data challenges the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lower-for-longer monetary policy pledge, triggering a jump in the local dollar.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment rose a net 88,700 in February, on top of a roughly 29,000 gain in January. Analysts had forecast a 30,000 increase.

The jobless rate dropped to 5.8%, from 6.4%, far better than market forecasts of 6.3% and down from a peak of 7.5% in July.

The stellar figures sent the Australian dollar to a two-week high of $0.7835. Three-year bond futures fell 5 ticks to 99.690, implying a yield of 0.3%.

The monthly labor force series has become extremely important for traders as the country’s central bank has pledged to keep rates at a record low of 0.1% until the labor market is tight enough to generate inflation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) does not expect that to occur before 2024 at the earliest, one reason it re-committed to keeping the three-year yield curve control target at 0.1% this month.