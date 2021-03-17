Australia’s biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

Article content

Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation’s first major lender to offer its own “buy now, pay later” service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees.

The move sets the stage for a race – and the first shot in a price war – to sign up shoppers and stores in a country that is home to many of the world’s largest providers of BNPL finance after stay-at-home orders sent more people shopping online.

Australia’s so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

“This is in line with our view that the lucrative economics of BNPL, given its enormous success to date, will attract competition,” said UBS analysts in a client note.

Similar to Afterpay, the CBA product involves four repayments with a A$1,000 limit and will be available alongside a product it already offers from Klarna, a Swedish payments firm in which CBA holds a small stake.