Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.47% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.47%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.33% or 0.54 points to trade at 10.67 at the close. Meanwhile, Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) added 4.43% or 0.24 points to end at 5.66 and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.08% or 0.82 points to 27.46 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.58% or 1.24 points to trade at 21.00 at the close. Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.92% or 0.14 points to end at 3.43 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.69% or 0.14 points to 3.65.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 745 to 588 and 324 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 17.12% to 12.852 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.11% or 1.95 to $1732.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.63% or 0.41 to hit $65.21 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.54% or 0.37 to trade at $68.76 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.16% to 0.7732, while AUD/JPY fell 0.01% to 84.40.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 91.920.