ASIO reveals foreign spies found on Aussie soil; Girl, 5, dies while walking with mum in Sydney; US massage parlour shootings suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’

More than 25 million people in the United Kingdom have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in a statement, adding that almost half of all adults across the country have now received the jab.

“Figures out today show the UK health services vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 people between 8 December and 16 March with first doses of the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, while 1,759,445 people have had their second dose,” the DHSC said in a statement.

“This means almost half of the adult population (26.5 million) have already been vaccinated and will soon develop strong protection from serious illness, saving countless lives and significantly reducing pressure on the NHS,” the statement added.

According to data from the Department of Health and Social Care, nine in 10 clinically extremely vulnerable people in the UK have also now received their first dose of the vaccine.