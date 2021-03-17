Asian Doll Called ‘Weird’ After Getting Fourth King Von Tattoo

Instagram

Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) isn’t done paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend King Von. The self-proclaimed Queen Von shared with her Twitter followers on Tuesday, March 16 that she had just added a new tattoo to a list of her Von tattoos.

“I got Von tatted 4 times today I’m finna make it 5,” so Asian wrote on the blue bird app. “cause y’all ain’t nevaaaaa just take my boy like that.”

In a separate tweet, the raptress added, “Both times von went to jail the 1st thing he get on the phone & say is ‘Dam Ma I’m Sorry… but s**t you kno what to do go tatt my name.” Asian later shared where she got the tats. “Under my titty, Across my arm, On my hand & the side of my arm,” she explained.

As for the next tattoo, Asian revealed that she wanted to put them on her face and neck. “So s**t that’s gone make a total of 6 times,” Asian went on to say.

Her dedication to Von was admirable but some people were apparently weirded out by her action. “It’s gettin weird now,” one person claimed. Someone, meanwhile, suggested that Asian might need professional help as the person wrote in an Instagram comment, “At this point.. she needs to go talk to a professional.” Echoing the sentiment, another user said, “Tattoos are fine but so is therapy. I hope she is able to heal.”

“Thats obsession. & she worshipping that man,” one person noted. Accusing her of chasing clout, a user wrote, “i feel like atp she just tryna get more clout off her ‘grieving.’ ”

Following Von’s death, Asian’s Twitter page has been flooded with her tweets about the “Crazy Story” rapper, who died in a shooting incident last year. Back in February, the “Poppin’ ” raptress claimed to be Von’s soulmate in one of her tweets.

“I’m the love of VON life DONT involve me in S**t,” she said at the time. Alluding that she wasn’t interested in others’ business, she went on saying, “I don’t see S**t I don’t care.” The raptress also revealed that she’s “on a mission” and “nobody stopping this s**t fasho.”