Arrest made after brutal attack

The man was arrested today and taken to Prahran police station.

Penelope Katsavos, 78, was at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church in South Yarra about 6.15am on Saturday when she was ruthlessly attacked.

Police have described the assault as “callous, violent and horrendous attack”.

Ms Katsavos was allegedly punched to the right side of her face and pushed down some steps before she became unconscious.

She was alone injured for half an hour before a good Samaritan saw her and helped her.

She has suffered a broken wrist, a hip fracture, significant bruising and bleeding to the brain.

At the time her trolley bag, which doubles as walker, was taken during the assault – with her phone and cash inside.