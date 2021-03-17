Anthony Mackie Develops Community-Based Theater in New Orleans Thanks to Philip Seymour Hoffman

WENN/Avalon/Andres Otero

During a podcast chat with Justin Long, the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor reveals that his non-profit Off-Broadway project plans for his beloved city has been hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Anthony Mackie is developing his own community-based theater group for his hometown in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star began his career in the theater, and now he’s returning to his stage roots to bring people together in his beloved city with a production company modeled on the non-profit Off-Broadway project co-founded by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in New York.

Mackie began putting plans together for the new venture after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of his own hopes to return to the theatre.

“I was supposed to do a play this year but COVID took care of that!” he laughed to his friend and “Life is Short” podcast host Justin Long. “Now what I’m looking at doing is getting a group of friends together here in New Orleans and putting on a play…”

He continued, “I wanna do something like in New York, Philip Seymour Hoffman had the LAByrinth Theater Company. I wanna do something like the LAByrinth but in New Orleans, do a community-based theater program where you have regular people and actors coming together to do a show, and you have the kids programs along with that, so they sort of work in cohesion together.”

“That’s what we’re working on now…, just picking the [first] play and getting the people together…”

<br />

Community-based theater aside, Mackie has offered an interesting take on a Marvel Studios spin-off series. When talking about season 2 of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier“, he spilled, “Sam Wilson is, for all intents and purposes, just a regular guy who won the lottery because Black Widow knocked on his door and needed a place to hide. And he fell in love and was hoping to have a spin-off with Black Widow.”