Angelina Jolie Offers to Show ‘Proof’ of Domestic Violence Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

WENN

The ‘Unbroken’ director is prepared to provide evidence of domestic violence as she’s still entangled in a custody battle with former husband, more than four years after their split.

AceShowbiz –

Angelina Jolie is offering to talk about her experience with domestic violence in her ongoing divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the actress and director is offering “proof and authority” in support of alleged fights during her marriage as the former couple hashes out final custody and financial arrangements, almost five years after the stars split and a federal investigation was launched by the FBI and social services in Los Angeles amid reports Pitt became “verbally abusive” with his kids on a flight.

He was cleared of the allegations he abused the pair’s eldest adopted child, Maddox.

As well as detailing Angelina’s domestic abuse claims, the new documents reveal lawmakers are also seeking permission from the couple for its biological children, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, to testify at trial.

The private proceedings will reportedly feature members of the the couple’s former security staff, personal assistants, and multiple child psychologists, as well as domestic violence expert Alyce LaViolette, and Jolie’s friend and “Girl, Interrupted” co-star Jillian Armenante.

Pitt and Jolie wed in 2014 after dating for a decade.

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie put Brad Pitt’s pricy gift on auction more than four years after their 2016 separation.

It was a painting called “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The painting was kept in the Jolie Family Collection after it was reportedly purchased by Brad Pitt for then-girlfriend Jolie in 2011. Winston originally gave it as a gift to former POTUS Franklin D. Roosevelt.