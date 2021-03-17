Ammika Harris’ Latest Photos Of Chris Brown’s Son Shock Fans! See How Fast Aeko Is Growing Up!

Ammika Harris shared some new pics featuring her and Chris Brown‘s son, Aeko and fans are mesmerized by how fast he is growing up. Check out the post that she dropped on her social media account below.

RELATED: Ammika Harris Poses Braless And Amazes Chris Brown With Her Vogue-Worthy Photos – See His Reaction

Someone said: ‘Omg, those teeth!!!!! Is it just me or is he growing so fast and another follower posted this message: ‘it be like that my daughter a one-teen.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘him growing so fast with him handsome self😍😍😍’ and someone else said: ‘Omg the caption 😫😂. It’s so true’ look at our boy catori. Looking handsome and growing so much.’

RELATED: Ammika Harris Shares More Photos Of Toned Abs Amid Pregnancy Rumors – Is Chris Brown Rumored Baby Mama Messing With Fans?

One follower said: ‘I have never seen Aeko like this’ looking all big and the teeth OMG HE IS GROWING 🤧🥺❤️,’ and another commenter posted this message here: ‘Awwwww he is so cute like father like son @chrisbrownofficial ‘

A fan wrote this: ‘Aww he has Paddington from London, my city❤️✨’ and someone else said: ‘Omg he got so big!!! So cute !!!’

A commenter said: ‘He’s so cute and your twin!!!! What do you use for his hair?’ and someone sle said: ‘Awwww omg Aeko he is freaking cute 😥😥 and he looks so grown up where has the time gone.’

A commenter said: ‘He’s so adorable! I can only imagine how much light and life he brings to your life ❤️’

In other news, Ammika is living her best life together with her and Chris’ baby boy Aeko. She keeps fans updated on a daily basis, and people are in love with her son.

Fans are not quite sure whether she and Chris are still together or if they are simply co-parenting Aeko.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more news about Ammika and her and Chris Brown’s sweet boy Aeko. Ammika makes sure to keep fans updated via social media.