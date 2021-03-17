Alexa Nikolas Accuses Ex-Husband Mike Milosh of Sexual Abuse and Grooming

Facebook

In her open letter titled ‘Groomed by the Groom’, the ‘Zoey 101’ alum accuses the Rhye frontman of being an ‘ephebophile’ that groomed her for ‘a green card, success, and sex.’

AceShowbiz –

Alexa Nikolas has dropped a major bombshell about her ex-husband Mike Milosh. The former “Zoey 101” star, who was married to the Rhye member from 2015 to 2016, accused him of sexual abuse and grooming.

The 28-year-old brought the allegations via Instagram. In an open letter titled “Groomed by the Groom”, she described her former spouse as an “ephebophile,” a person primarily attracted to teenagers between 15 and 19 years old. She also accused him of grooming her for “a green card, success, and sex.”

Alexa revealed that she first reached out to Mike at the age of 16 in 2008 when she was filming TV movie “Children of the Corn” while her ex was on an LSD trip in an Iowa cornfield. Having stayed in touch for two years since the first chat, the former child star divulged that she and the musician finally met in Berlin, Germany when she turned 18 and he was 35 years old. She then accused him of raping her at the first night upon her arrival in the city.

“My first sexual experience with [Mike] was the first night I arrived in Berlin. I was 18 years old and he was 35 years old. I took a shower and was on my period, which I remember feeling good about because I didn’t want to sleep with him right away,” she spilled. “I wanted to postpone sleeping together so we could get to know one another.”

“I told him no, I’m on my period, and I don’t feel comfortable. He responded saying he doesn’t care about having sex while a girl is on her period. He also said he likes the taste of blood. I remember feeling very uncomfortable but I was attracted to him and I did not want our first sexual experience to be spoiled,” the mother of one added. “I did not respect my no and neither did he.”

Alexa went on, “A week after returning home he sent the first song about me, ‘Major Minor Love’. He said that the line ‘A dark rhythm beating just behind’ was in reference to anal sex. Also the title was a play on words, major/minor key and the fact that I was a minor when we first started talking.” She added, “In retrospect reading those lyrics is deeply disturbing.”

Alexa and Mike continued a long-distance relationship from 2010 to 2011 before they finally moved in together. When Alexa was 19, Mike proposed to her after six months of dating. She believed that the proposal was his attempt to acquire American citizenship so he could go on a tour in support of his 2013 album, “Woman”.

The “Detention of the Dead” actress disclosed that back in 2015, her ex confessed to raping a Jamaican girl when he was in his 20s. The confession led her to having anxiety attacks. She claimed to have “pushed a swifter on the floor,” after “he charged at me, picked me up, pushed me on the couch, and pressed his forearm into my throat and continually screamed ‘shut the f**k up, shut the f**k up, shut the f**k up!’ I couldn’t breathe.”

After seeing a therapist, Alexa realized the toxic nature of their relationship. “To this day I think he was grooming me since I was 16 years old and I think he got everything he wanted out of that situation, he got financial support as a struggling artist, a green card to continue his career, notoriety, and sex,” she said.

She concluded her lengthy messages, “To this day I still suffer PTSD from that relationship, even doubting my own sanity on some days. Creating this open letter has shown me that I’m not insane. My wish to [Mike] is for him to experience a profound metanoia and renounce all of his disturbing ways.”