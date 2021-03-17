Alchemix raises $3.1M to build DeFi lending backed by future income By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

New decentralized finance project Alchemix Finance has raised a strategic $3.1 million round from notable crypto investments funds and angels.

The round was led by Spartan Capital, the investment arm of crypto consulting firm The Spartan Group. Delphi Ventures, Nascent, CMS Holdings, Maven 11, Genesis Block Ventures participated in the round as well. Several angel investors joined in as well, including Jason Choi, general partner at The Spartan Group.