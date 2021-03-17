A.J. Green, Cardinals agree to one-year deal worth up to $8.5M

Green appeared in all 16 games for the struggling Bengals last season, catching 47 passes for 523 yards and two touchdowns. The 2020 campaign was the least productive of his career.

Green has six seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, including five consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus yards from 2011-15. His sixth 1,000-yard season came in 2017.

The 32-year-old will join a receiving group in Arizona that includes DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. The Cardinals’ signing of Green possibly indicates that veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald is either going to sign elsewhere or retire this offseason.