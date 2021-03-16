Zalando aims for more than 10% of Europe fashion market By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) – German online fashion retailer Zalando said it aims to capture more than 10% of the 450 billion euro ($536.54 billion) European fashion market in the longer term after coronavirus lockdowns supercharged its growth in 2020.
It set a new target for gross merchandise volume (GMV) – sales made on its site by itself or by partners – to exceed 30 billion euros by 2025, after announcing on Monday that its revenue forecast for 2021 was well above market projections.
