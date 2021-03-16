Yuan inches higher, investors eye on Fed outcome

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Tuesday, with investors cautiously
awaiting comments and the outcome from a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting for a steer on rising yields and the outlook for
growth.
Comments from the Fed meeting on March 16 and 17 were likely
to bring volatility to dollar and other major currencies in both
the short- and long-term, traders said.
Many in the markets believe the risk is low for Fed to shift
from their accommodative stance despite forecasts of rapid
economic growth in the wake of an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine
roll-out and a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
Traders said domestic investors were discouraged from
betting either side of the Chinese yuan due to uncertainty in
the dollar from the Fed meeting, resulting the yuan trading in
thin range around the 6.5 per dollar level in morning session.
The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4950 per dollar
and was changing hands at 6.4982 at midday, 24 pips firmer than
the previous late session close.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.5029 per dollar, 19 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 6.501.
Some market participants said yield gap between China and

other developed economies remained wide, despite a pick up in
global yields, helping it attract foreign capital inflows.
Capital inflows into China’s bond and equity markets were
among the key factors supporting the yuan last year. Analysts at
Standard Chartered expected FTSE Russell to affirm the inclusion
of China’s government bonds in its flagship World Government
Bond Index (WGBI) at the final affirmation later this month,
which would help draw more foreign buying.
“The CNY is likely to remain supported in Q2 on a further
rise in foreign inflows, partly helped by index inclusion, a
likely pick-up in economic activity after the Lunar New Year and
still-strong exports,” they said in a note, expecting WGBI
inclusion to lift foreign inflows to $1.3-$1.5 trillion this
year.
But the bank maintained their forecast for the yuan to trade
at 6.3 by end-June, before reversing to 6.45 by end-2021.
The global dollar index fell to 91.811 by midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4966 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0402 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5029 6.501 -0.03%
Spot yuan 6.4982 6.5006 0.04%
Divergence from -0.07%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.46%
Spot change since 2005 27.37%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.89 96.84 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.811 91.822 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4966 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.6723 -2.54%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Lincoln Feast.)