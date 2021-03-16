Yuan inches higher, investors eye on Fed outcome

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Tuesday, with investors cautiously

awaiting comments and the outcome from a two-day U.S. Federal

Reserve meeting for a steer on rising yields and the outlook for

growth.

Comments from the Fed meeting on March 16 and 17 were likely

to bring volatility to dollar and other major currencies in both

the short- and long-term, traders said.

Many in the markets believe the risk is low for Fed to shift

from their accommodative stance despite forecasts of rapid

economic growth in the wake of an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine

roll-out and a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Traders said domestic investors were discouraged from

betting either side of the Chinese yuan due to uncertainty in

the dollar from the Fed meeting, resulting the yuan trading in

thin range around the 6.5 per dollar level in morning session.

The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4950 per dollar

and was changing hands at 6.4982 at midday, 24 pips firmer than

the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.5029 per dollar, 19 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.501.

Some market participants said yield gap between China and

other developed economies remained wide, despite a pick up in

global yields, helping it attract foreign capital inflows.

Capital inflows into China’s bond and equity markets were

among the key factors supporting the yuan last year. Analysts at

Standard Chartered expected FTSE Russell to affirm the inclusion

of China’s government bonds in its flagship World Government

Bond Index (WGBI) at the final affirmation later this month,

which would help draw more foreign buying.

“The CNY is likely to remain supported in Q2 on a further

rise in foreign inflows, partly helped by index inclusion, a

likely pick-up in economic activity after the Lunar New Year and

still-strong exports,” they said in a note, expecting WGBI

inclusion to lift foreign inflows to $1.3-$1.5 trillion this

year.

But the bank maintained their forecast for the yuan to trade

at 6.3 by end-June, before reversing to 6.45 by end-2021.

The global dollar index fell to 91.811 by midday,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4966 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5029 6.501 -0.03%

Spot yuan 6.4982 6.5006 0.04%

Divergence from -0.07%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.46%

Spot change since 2005 27.37%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.89 96.84 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.811 91.822 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4966 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6723 -2.54%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Lincoln Feast.)

