Yuan inches higher, investors eye on Fed outcome

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Tuesday, with investors cautiously

awaiting comments and the outcome from a two-day U.S. Federal

Reserve meeting for a steer on rising yields and the outlook for

growth.

Comments from the Fed meeting on March 16 and 17 were likely

to bring volatility to dollar and other major currencies in both

the short- and long-term, traders said.

Many in the markets believe the risk is low for Fed to shift

from their accommodative stance despite forecasts of rapid

economic growth in the wake of an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine

roll-out and a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Traders said domestic investors were discouraged from

betting either side of the Chinese yuan due to uncertainty in

the dollar from the Fed meeting, resulting the yuan trading in

thin range around the 6.5 per dollar level in morning session.

The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4950 per dollar

and was changing hands at 6.4982 at midday, 24 pips firmer than

the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.5029 per dollar, 19 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.501.

Some market participants said yield gap between China and