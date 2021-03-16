Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea: Treasury By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen attends economic briefing at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told her South Korean counterpart Namki Hong she was ready to deepen economic and financial cooperation between the longtime allies, the Treasury said in a statement.
Yellen also conveyed her intention to work with South Korea, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on regional and global challenges including the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Treasury said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.