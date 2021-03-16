Yat Siu of Animoca Brands Defends NFTs, Talks Blockchain Gaming and Art By DailyCoin



Yat Siu of Animoca Brands Defends NFTs, Talks Blockchain Gaming and Art



Why are NFTs valuable? Why does a month in the NFT space feel like a year? What makes a blockchain gaming project successful?

We discussed these and other important questions with Yat Siu, a Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands, one of the biggest leaders in digital entertainment, blockchain, gamification, and artificial intelligence technologies.

In this exclusive interview, we will know more about Animoca Brands, what criteria to follow to become a successful project or how to choose the best blockchain for NFTs. Moreover, the famous entrepreneur and investor debunks a few popular myths about non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Check out the whole interview on DailyCoin Youtube page:

Continue reading on DailyCoin