XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.48594 by 02:26 (06:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 16.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $21.87004B, or 1.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.42752 to $0.48594 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.54%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.01108B or 2.23% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4235 to $0.4880 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 85.23% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,837.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.87% on the day.

was trading at $1,741.73 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,004.52985B or 60.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $200.23167B or 12.09% of the total cryptocurrency market value.