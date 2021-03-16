Will four QBs be taken in the first six or seven picks of NFL Draft?

Schefter’s take may surprise some but also shouldn’t be classified as scorching hot. In a mock draft updated on Tuesday, Walter Football predicted that Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will all be off the board by the draft’s ninth selection.

Late last month, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. projected Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Mac Jones of Alabama, and Lance will all be top-10 picks. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports also has five quarterbacks being taken across the draft’s first nine choices.

With trade rumors linking Seattle Seahawks starter Russell Wilson and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with exits from their current employers hovering over the league, one can’t help but wonder if either franchise is infatuated with one of the previously named to-be rookies enough to move up in the draft order.