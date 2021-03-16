Which players will be X-factors in the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament?

The 2021 NCAA Tournament field is set. It’s good to have the event back and with it comes some of the best talent in the country. Some are household names to college fans, while others might be just under-the-radar. Regardless, their value to each team is immeasurable in some cases.

Here’s a list of 25 players who have what it takes to be an X-factor when it comes down to how far their respective teams will last in this season’s tournament.