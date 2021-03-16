What was going on in the world the last time Duke missed the NCAA Tournament?

This year’s March Madness is going to be weird for Duke haters. Are you happy that the Blue Devils have missed the men’s tournament? Or are you disappointed you can’t root for them to lose and then celebrate their upset defeat? Coach K’s crew has won a few titles over the years and have been a tourney staple. Not in 2021, however. This is the first time Duke has missed out on March Madness since the 1994-95 season. That was quite a while ago. What was going on in 1995 when the Blue Devils were sitting at home watching the NCAA Men’s Tournament with the rest of us? Let’s take a look.