Wendy Williams Apologizes for Loudly Burping and Farting on Live TV

This is not the first time for Wendy to fart on live TV as in a January 22, 2020 episode of her daytime talk show, the 56-year-old allegedly passed gas loudly though she denied the speculations the next day.

Wendy Williams has had an embarrassing moment in one episode of her talk show. The 56-year-old host was heard having a double release in the form of a burp and a fart while talking about Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West‘s relationship amid their divorce.

“And she’s probably got five new boyfriends. We haven’t caught anybody coming out of the house yet,” Wendy said about the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. “It’s just a matter of time. She ain’t lon…,” the TV personality trailed off as she burped and farted loud enough to be heard by the audience.

After regaining composure over the embarrassing moment, Wendy quickly apologized. “I apologize, I apologize,” she said, before going on with the segment.





This is not the first time for Wendy to fart on live TV. In a January 22, 2020 episode of her daytime talk show, she allegedly passed gas loudly as she was seen leaning to one side while sitting in her iconic purple chair.

However, in an episode on the next day, Wendy denied that she farted. “I have never farted once on this show. I barely fart. You know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching cause all I do is talk. If I farted, I’d have laughed, cause farts are always funny,” so the talk show host explained to her viewers.

Of the noise that some people speculated was the sound of the fart, Wendy said, “By the sound of that fart, I’d have to go change my costume. I would have left a mark in the seat. I wouldn’t even have saved the costume, I would have thrown it away. It probably would have been soiled beyond soiltivity. ”

An employee named John also backed Wendy’s claims, saying that it was from a chemist, who was a guest on the show, setting up her experiments backstage. “So that’s what it was, it wasn’t Wendy,” John said.