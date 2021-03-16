Waffles + Mochi: Everything you need to know about Michelle Obama’s new cooking show

Waffles + Mochi, a new cooking show featuring Michelle Obama, premieres this Tuesday (16 March) on Netflix.

The six-episode series features the former first lady alongside an array of celebrity chefs and guests, including Sia, Mandy Moore, Rashida Jones, Common, Jack Black, and more.

It comes from Higher Ground Productions, the production company created in 2018 by Barack and Michelle Obama, which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for American Factory last year.

Created by Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner, Waffles + Mochi strikes a different tone: it’s aimed at preschoolers, although judging by early reviews, adults are watching too.

Each episode is themed after a specific ingredient or food item, which gets explored by the two titular characters – puppets named Waffles and Mochi, who dream of becoming chefs.

