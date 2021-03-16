Vaccinated mother gives birth to baby with covid antibodies

It’s the first-known case and a potentially important step in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, WPBF reports.

“To our knowledge, this was the first in the world that was reported of a baby being born with antibodies after a vaccination,” said Florida paediatrician Paul Gilbert.

In the world’s first known case, a baby whose mother received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has found to have coronavirus antibodies. (AP)

Three weeks later towards the end of January she gave birth to a girl and a blood sample was taken.

“We tested … the baby’s blood, to see if the antibodies in the mother passed to the baby which is something we see happen with other vaccines given during pregnancy,” Dr Gilbert said.

The results revealed the newborn had COVID-19 antibodies.

Mr Gilbert and another Florida doctor, Dr Chad Rudnick, have collated their findings in an online journal, medRxiv. It has yet to be peer reviewed.

Over the coming months, thousands of babies will be born to mothers vaccinated against coronavirus, But medical experts say more research is needed to establish their resistance to the virus. (Getty)

“This is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated over the next several months,” Dr Rudnick said.

But the Florida medics said there are other factors that indicate babies born to vaccinated mothers remain at risk from coronavirus.

“Further studies have to determine how long this protection will last,” said Dr Rudnick.

“They have to determine at what level of protection or how many antibodies does a baby need to have circulating in order to give them protection.”