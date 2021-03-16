Unfairly Canceled Celebs

“Vanessa Hudgens shouldn’t have been canceled. She downplayed the severity of COVID, and while very insensitive, it was only during the first few weeks of quarantine in March, when there was no mask mandate, and no one thought this would last as long as it has. She apologized, and has done nothing but follow precautions since then. She has always used her platform for social justice and is overall an unproblematic person.”

—vsoldf