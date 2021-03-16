U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine: Biden By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re talking with several countries already,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. “I’ll let you know that very shortly.”

Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.

